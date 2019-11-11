Vietnam War nurse’s message this Remembrance Day

Retired Colonel Jan McCarthy was sent to Vietnam in 1968 and served 12 months.

She went on to stay in the Army for more than 26 years.

This Remembrance Day the former surgical nurse is selling poppies.

She told Neil Mitchell most people appreciate the importance of the day.

“I think they do understand.. and they talk to you too about it,” she said.

Her message: buy a poppy, stop and remember.

“It’s important to remember the boys, some of them didn’t come back.”

