3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Viral immunologist says it’s..

Viral immunologist says it’s time to ‘revisit’ length of COVID-19 quarantine

6 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
Article image for Viral immunologist says it’s time to ‘revisit’ length of COVID-19 quarantine

With new COVID-19 variants emerging, an expert says it’s time to consider extending the quarantine period for international arrivals into Australia.

Professor of viral immunology at Murdoch University, Cassandra Berry, says we now know a lot more about COVID-19 than we did when the 14-day quarantine duration was set.

“I don’t think it is long enough at this point in time,” she told Dee Dee.

“We’re seeing a lot of changes with the virus, it’s evolving.

“We have the more transmissible variant, the delta variant, and we’re getting a lot of arrivals from high risk countries where these variants are circulating so perhaps we should revisit that period of quarantine.”

Professor Berry is calling for a 21-day quarantine period for arrivals from high risk countries or who are identified as having the delta variant.

Press PLAY below to hear why Professor Berry thinks quarantine should be extended in some circumstances

Dee Dee Dunleavy
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332