Viral video of car clipping cyclist sparks calls for dangerous driving crackdown

Image: 9News/Twitter

A viral video of a car clipping a cyclist in Newcastle, triggering a mass cyclist pile up, has sparked renewed calls for a crackdown on dangerous driving.

The Australian Cycle Alliance is calling for third party insurance to be indexed, so bad drivers are penalised with higher fees.

Press PLAY below to watch the viral crash video.

WATCH: A cyclist who was clipped by a car’s window mirror has triggered a mass pile-up. #9News Details: https://t.co/vz8LrItgGN pic.twitter.com/SRj7RNgjHh — 9News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) November 30, 2020

Australian Cycle Alliance President, Edward Hoare, said a problematic driving culture is developing, and it’s harming both cyclists and motorists.

“We are developing a culture that is worse than the rest of the world. We are developing a culture that accepts bad driving and allows people to get away with it,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Mr Hoare said indexing insurance fees would go a long way towards curbing bad driving.

“I want it to be indexed … based on the driver and how the driver does drive,” he said.

“”If you start … drawing the lines saying ‘This is no longer acceptable’, people will change.”

Press PLAY below for more.