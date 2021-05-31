Viral video: Terrifying moment sightseers were chased by hippo

Sightseers in Zambia went out on a speedboat to look for hippos in Zambia last week.

But they got more than they bargained for when one angry hippo took a dislike to them and gave chase after the speedboat.

Press PLAY below to see the footage

Me and my missus got chased by this hippo in Livingstone this last weekend. Chased us for 200m 🎥: Brandon Reed. 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/hTpcCBrn8T — Lembani Travels (@LembaniTraveler) May 28, 2021

What have you been chased by?

Press PLAY below to hear stories from Russel, Scorcher and lots of callers!