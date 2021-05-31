3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Viral video: Terrifying moment sightseers..

Viral video: Terrifying moment sightseers were chased by hippo

1 hour ago
see the footage
Article image for Viral video: Terrifying moment sightseers were chased by hippo

Sightseers in Zambia went out on a speedboat to look for hippos in Zambia last week.

But they got more than they bargained for when one angry hippo took a dislike to them and gave chase after the speedboat.

Press PLAY below to see the footage

What have you been chased by?

Press PLAY below to hear stories from Russel, Scorcher and lots of callers!

see the footage
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332