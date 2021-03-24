Virgin Australia cuts complimentary snacks on economy flights

RED HOT TIP CONFIRMED

Virgin Australia will stop offering complimentary food to economy passengers on domestic flights.

Bassam Abousad said he was “shocked” when he received an email informing him of the change, which begins tomorrow.

“I was just shocked. I almost thought it was a joke email,” he told Neil Mitchell.

In a statement, Virgin Australia Group spokesman Kris Taute said the decision comes in response to a passenger survey.

“The Economy Class menu changes follow a recent survey that found more than 65 per cent of respondents wanted greater choice and flexibility and didn’t require a complimentary in-flight meal when choosing to book a domestic flight,” he said.

“All Virgin Australia guests travelling in economy will continue to receive complimentary tea, coffee and water.”

Passengers who purchased airfares before the change may still request a complimentary snack when they board their flights.

