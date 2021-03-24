3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Virgin Australia cuts complimentary snacks..

Virgin Australia cuts complimentary snacks on economy flights

3 hours ago
red hot tip confirmed
Red Hot Tip Confirmed
Article image for Virgin Australia cuts complimentary snacks on economy flights

RED HOT TIP CONFIRMED

Virgin Australia will stop offering complimentary food to economy passengers on domestic flights.

Bassam Abousad said he was “shocked” when he received an email informing him of the change, which begins tomorrow.

“I was just shocked. I almost thought it was a joke email,” he told Neil Mitchell.

In a statement, Virgin Australia Group spokesman Kris Taute said the decision comes in response to a passenger survey.

“The Economy Class menu changes follow a recent survey that found more than 65 per cent of respondents wanted greater choice and flexibility and didn’t require a complimentary in-flight meal when choosing to book a domestic flight,” he said.

“All Virgin Australia guests travelling in economy will continue to receive complimentary tea, coffee and water.”

Passengers who purchased airfares before the change may still request a complimentary snack when they board their flights.

Press PLAY below for more.

red hot tip confirmed
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332