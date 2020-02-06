3AW
Virgin pulls plug on Hong Kong route

5 hours ago
Money News
Business FeaturedTony Weber

Virgin Australia will pull the plug on flights between Sydney and Hong Kong after running the service for the last three years.

The daily flights will cease from March 2 after reviews found it was no longer financially viable.

Virgin had last year announced they would be ending the Melbourne-Hong Kong route after launching in 2017 in an attempt to break into the high-demand route.

Former Qantas Chief Economist Tony Weber tells Janine Perrett coronavirus would not have been the main reason for the decision.

“People, more and more, are flying directly between China and Australia rather than going through Hong Kong.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/TORSTEN BLACKWOOD

