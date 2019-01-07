Vision emerges of bandits robbing Ballarat hotel

The hunt is on for two bandits who attacked a man before robbing a hotel at Ballarat on Saturday.

Police have been told two men entered the hotel at Golden Point on Main Road and approached a staff member from behind and hit him with a weapon about 4.30am.

The offenders stole some personal items from the victim before also stealing a large amount of cash.

Both offenders, wearing dark clothing with their faces covered, fled the scene.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, received minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the incidents are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

