Vision released in the hunt for Melbourne pencil-stabber

Confronting vision has been released in the hunt for a man wanted over a pencil stabbing in a city laneway.

The male victim of the attack was having a smoke in the laneway off Collins Street mid-afternoon on May 17 when he was set upon.

An unknown man approached him, dragged him to the ground and stabbed him two pencils several times.

Witnesses tried to push the man off the victim but he continued the attack before walking away towards Collins Street.

The victim, a 20-year-old South Yarra man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police have now released CCTV footage of a man they believe may be able to help them.

Police are urging anyone who can identify the man or with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.