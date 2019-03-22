Visual snow: The widely unrecognised condition where sufferers see thousands of tiny dots in their vision

Imagine waking up, out of the blue, and there are thousands of tiny dots flickering in your vision.

That’s what happened to Patricia Sarmiento, and it took years of attempting to be taken seriously, before she was eventually diagnosed with visual snow, by Professor Owen White.

“I woke up seven years ago with visual snow,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“Out of the blue I started to see thousands of tiny dots on my visual field that were flickering and they wouldn’t go away.

“It was 24/7 even with my eyes closed.”

Click PLAY below to hear the details

Monash University Associate Professor Jo Fielding is conducting study on sufferers of visual snow, and undertaking breakthrough research on the widely unrecognised condition.

Sufferers should are encouraged to email visual.snow@monash.edu to take part in the study.