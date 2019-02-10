Vitamin C breakthrough: The key to controlling Type 2 diabetes and blood pressure could be in your cupboard

Store-bought vitamin C tablets could offer a breakthrough in the treatment of Type 2 diabetes.

Deakin University researchers have found 500 milligrams of vitamin C daily can lower elevated blood sugar levels in people with the condition.

In a landmark trial that’s been a decade in the making, participants had a 36 per cent drop in their blood sugar spikes after meals.

And one of the lead researchers, associate professor Glenn Wadley, told Ross and John their studies also found the vitamin intake helped lower blood pressure.

“Half of people who were described as hypertensive before the study were normal after the study,” he said.

Professor Wadley was quick to point out vitamin C was “not a cure” for diabetes.

“It’s another tool in the toolbox to try and get those blood sugar levels down to a healthy area.”

And why tablets?

“You’d need a dozen oranges a day to reach the levels we’re talking about,” he said.

