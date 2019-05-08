Advertisement
Vodafone challenges ACCC decision on TPG merger
Vodafone Hutchison Australia will challenge the ACCC’s decision, prematurely released, to knock back its proposed $15 billion merger with TPG.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission published its verdict a day early, by mistake, during ASX trading hours.
ACCC Rod Sims has told Ross Greenwood they are investigating the error.
Vodafone Hutchison CEO Inaki Berroeta tells Ross Greenwood a merger would benefit consumers in the future.
“This level of service that you need to provide on 5G needs to have a very strong transmission.
“This is the benefit of Vodafone joining forces with TPG.”
