Vodafone challenges ACCC decision on TPG merger

Vodafone Hutchison Australia will challenge the ACCC’s decision, prematurely released, to knock back its proposed $15 billion merger with TPG.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission published its verdict a day early, by mistake, during ASX trading hours.

ACCC Rod Sims has told Ross Greenwood they are investigating the error.

Vodafone Hutchison CEO Inaki Berroeta tells Ross Greenwood a merger would benefit consumers in the future.

“This level of service that you need to provide on 5G needs to have a very strong transmission.

“This is the benefit of Vodafone joining forces with TPG.”

