Volkswagen Golf owners targeted in cunning string of thefts

A man in Melbourne is targeting hotted up Volkswagen Golfs and brazenly stealing them while pretending to take them for a test drive.

Owen’s Volkswagen Golf R was stolen from Richmond yesterday after a man responded to a for sale advertisement online.

“He got in and had a bit of a look at it, and then turned the car off,” he told Ross and Russel.

“He opened the door to get out … I took a step out, I was half out of the car when I realised he had turned the car back on.

“I turned back around and he just took off. I was thrown out of the car basically.”

After reporting the crime to police, Owen took to social media in a bid to find his car, and was shocked to find out he’s not alone.

Several other Golf R owners reported a man matching the same description as the man who stole Owen’s car had also snatched their vehicles.

“It seemed like it was his day job,” Owen said.

Owen says the man who took his vehicle was short-statured, Asian in appearance, and had eczema on his hands.

Press PLAY below to hear Owen explain what happened