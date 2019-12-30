3AW
  • Volunteer firefighter killed while fighting..

Volunteer firefighter killed while fighting fire on Victorian-NSW border named as father-to-be Samuel McPaul

20 hours ago
MACQUARIE NATIONAL NEWS

A volunteer firefighter who was tragically killed on the Victorian-NSW border yesterday has been named as expectant father Samuel McPaul.

The 28-year-old Holbrook man was killed yesterday after the truck he was in in rolled near Jingellic.

Another two firefighters suffered burns.

The firefighters were working on the Green Valley Fire, about 70km east of Albury.

It’s believed the truck rolled when it was hit by extreme winds.

Mr McPaul leaves behind his wife Megan, who is pregnant with their first child, due in May.

Image: NSW RFS

