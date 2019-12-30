Volunteer firefighter killed while fighting fire on Victorian-NSW border named as father-to-be Samuel McPaul

A volunteer firefighter who was tragically killed on the Victorian-NSW border yesterday has been named as expectant father Samuel McPaul.

The 28-year-old Holbrook man was killed yesterday after the truck he was in in rolled near Jingellic.

Another two firefighters suffered burns.

The firefighters were working on the Green Valley Fire, about 70km east of Albury.

It’s believed the truck rolled when it was hit by extreme winds.

The #NSWRFS firefighter killed at the Green Valley Fire, east of Albury is Samuel McPaul from the Morven Brigade in the Southern Border Team. Today Service flags will be flown at half-mast as a mark of respect.

Our thoughts are with Sam’s family, friends & fellow Brigade members. pic.twitter.com/co28qXK1E6 — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) December 30, 2019

Mr McPaul leaves behind his wife Megan, who is pregnant with their first child, due in May.

Image: NSW RFS