Volunteer firefighter tragically killed while fighting fire on Victorian-NSW border

5 hours ago
MACQUARIE NATIONAL NEWS

A volunteer firefighter has been tragically killed on the Victorian-NSW border.

Another two firefighters have suffered burns.

The truck they were in rolled near Jingellic.

The firefighters were working on the Green Valley Fire, about 70km east of Albury.

It’s believed the truck rolled when it was hit by extreme winds.

PIC: Getty Images

