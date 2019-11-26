Vote for Sly’s 2019 police officer of the year

Every year on 3AW Breakfast, Sly bestows a police officer with an esteemed honour — Sly’s Police Officer Of The Year, thanks to De Bortoli Wines.

This year, for the first time, he wants your help to decide who deserves the 2019 title.

The shortlist



A) Igor Rusmir

Senior Detective Igor Rusmir from the Drug Taskforce did almost the impossible when he cracked the Dark Web to find a drug dealer who sold a fatal dose of Fentanyl to young perth man Henry Phillips in 2017. Mr Rusmir traced a delivery of the deadly drug to Victoria, and tracked down a 45-year-old father of two who was selling the illicit substance to support his own drug addiction.



B) Francis Adams

Sergeant Francis Adams was off-duty when he saw a car drive into pedestrians on the corner of Flinders Street and Elizabeth Street during the pre-Christmas shopping period. The car struck 17 people at 50km/h, killing 83-year-old Anton Crocaris and injuring many others. Mr Adams, a 30-year police veteran, immediately rushed to restrain the driver of vehicle, Saeed Noori, without concern for his own safety. Speaking after the incident, he said he thought Noori was a suicide bomber. C) Alison Keppel (no photo available) Leading Senior Constable Alison Keppel identified and tracked down Aiia Maasarwe’s killer, Codey Herrman. Ms Keppel recognised Herrman’s distinctive cap and t-shirt from the crime scene. She had stopped Herrmann, who wearing the outfit, four days earlier. Within the hour, Ms Keppel and a local senior detective had tracked down the killer.

The police officer who receives the most votes will be awarded the title of Sly’s Police Officer Of The Year, a dozen bottles of De Bortoli Yarra Valley Estate Vineyard wines and lunch to the value of $250 at the stunning De Bortoli Locale Restaurant.

