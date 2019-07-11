VRC chairman clips Sydney over bid to steal Spring Racing Carnival limelight

Victoria Racing Club chairman Amanda Elliott says Sydney’s attack on Melbourne’s time-honoured Spring Carnival is bad for horse racing.

Racing Victoria announced this week it was boosting the overall pool of prizemoney in the spring to $100 million – up $18 million on last year.

It comes on the back of NSW gimmicks such as The Everest and Golden Eagle – races flush with cash but no history.

Racing NSW’s aggressive attempt to attract horses away from Melbourne during the most important time of the year for the sport “doesn’t make any sense”, according to Ms Elliott.

“Both states lose,” she said on 3AW Drive.

Ms Elliott said both jurisdictions had a “responsibility” to Australia.

“These things aren’t just built in a minute and money can’t always buy you everything,” she said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive