VRC holds out hope for Melbourne Cup crowds

The Victorian Racing Club is holding out hope that punters will be permitted at the Melbourne Cup, despite the reversal of the decision allowing a crowd at the Cox Plate.

The Victorian Racing Minister, Martin Pakula, had permitted 500 owners and connections to attend the Cox Plate, but backed down after public outcry.

VRC President Amanda Elliott says she understands why there was backlash.

“I think the restrictions are beginning to look a little inconsistent and people feel angst around that,” she told Ross and Russel.

But Ms Elliott remains hopeful that restrictions will be more relaxed for events of all kinds in coming weeks.

“I think restrictions should look a bit different come Cup Week,” she said.

“Obviously there are real time changes as we speak.”

The VRC estimates 8000 punters could safely social distance outside, but they’re not expecting a crowd of that size will be permitted.

“We don’t believe that we’ll get 8000 people, and clearly we’re not allowed to,” Ms Elliott said.

