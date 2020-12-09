VTA backs several recommendations in Infrastructure Victoria’s 30-year plan for the state

The Victorian Transport Association has endorsed several of the 95 recommendations in Infrastructure Victoria’s latest 30-year plan to ease congestion on the state’s transportation networks.

One of those is building the East West Link.

Despite the political back and forth over the past decade on the matter, Peter Anderson, CEO of the Victorian Transport Association, told Tom Elliott it was a certainty to be built in the coming years.

“It will come,” he said.

