Victorians flout social distancing rules over Easter long weekend

10 hours ago
3AW News

Despite lockdowns and pleas for people to stay at home to curb the spread of coronavirus, many Victorians are still flouting the rules.

Police handed out hundreds of fines for those ignoring social distancing rules over the Easter long weekend.

From Friday to Sunday, police fined 433 Victorians for flouting the rules.

Among the offenders were six outlaw bikie gang members who were gathered in cars, nine people at a short stay rental apartment in Southbank, and another nine people who were caught playing rugby at a Wyndham Vale reserve.

Another seven people were nabbed playing soccer at an oval in Mill Park, and a number of overseas tourists were caught holding a party at a rented short stay property in Cowes.

Meanswhile, a 3AW Mornings listener snapped photos of a group of six exercising, and more than 10 dog owners gathered at Edinburgh Gardens in North Fitzroy (above) on Monday morning.

It comes after a 3AW listener sent a concerning photo of a bumper to bumper Peninsula Link on Thursday night, suggesting many were ignoring advice not to go away for the long weekend.

Concerns Victorians aren’t staying at home for Easter

