WA man tests positive to COVID-19 after returning from Melbourne hotel quarantine

8 hours ago
A man has tested positive to COVID-19 after returning to Western Australia from hotel quarantine in Victoria.

At this stage, there’s no suggestion the man contracted the virus while in Melbourne.

The Western Australian Department of Health said the test result was a “weak positive” and the man was self-isolating.

“WA Health believes the test result most likely reflects an historic infection but out of an abundance of caution has retested the man to clarify his infection status,” the department said in a statement.

“As a precaution, the man’s three closest contacts have been asked to isolate pending further test results, including antibody tests, which are expected back tomorrow.”

The man returned to Australia from Poland and spent 14 days in a Melbourne quarantine hotel, where he tested negative to all of his tests.

