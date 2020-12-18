‘Wait and see’: Australians holding out hope for Christmas plans

Australians planning to travel domestically are largely waiting to see what happens before cancelling their travel plans as the NSW COVID-19 numbers grow.

Dean Long, Chief Executive of Accommodation Association of Australia, said some were cancelling their accomodation bookings and adjusting their Christmas travel plans.

But others were waiting to see what happens next.

“It’s very clear a number of people are waiting and seeing,” he told Heidi Murphy on 3AW Drive.

“The hotspot approach that’s being taken by Premier Andrews and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in Queensland, is meaning people aren’t cancelling but are concerned.

“One of the things that we have witnessed in Victoria because of the lockdown situation people have experienced down there is a huge pent up demand to go and reconnect with family members.

“Regional destinations within 3-4 hours of any capital city have absolutely recovered far more quickly than our city hotels.

“Our city hotels, about 80 per cent of their market is either international or the corporate traveller and none of that traffic has returned.”

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock