‘Walk like a woman’: Men given 7 tips to help women feel safer

Australian men are being encouraged to “walk like a woman” in a new ad campaign aimed to make women feel safer.

Women’s rights group Plan International has launched the promotion, which includes seven tips for men on how to behave while walking the streets.

Emily Maguire, CEO at Domestic Violence Resource Centre Victoria, told Neil Mitchell the tips were most important for good men, because they’re the least likely to realise they pose a threat.

“Most men don’t hurt women and most men do really want to make sure that they are not a threat to other women, and that women feel safe around them,” she said.

“Even if most men know they aren’t going to do anything, that doesn’t stop women being afraid.

“If all you need to do is drop back a few paces, or to pretend you’re talking on your phone, or cross the road, that doesn’t sound to me like a big ask.

“And most men I know would be comfortable about doing that.”

PLAN INTERNATIONAL‘S SEVEN TIPS FOR MEN

TIP 1: KEEP YOUR DISTANCE

TIP 2: DON’T RUN UP FROM BEHIND