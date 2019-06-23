3AW
Wallan aggravated burglary: Bat-wielding trio leave a man with serious head injuries

4 hours ago
3AW News

Three bat-wielding men broke into a Wallan home this morning, leaving a man with serious head injuries.

The intruders allegedly broke into a home on Wiggins Place just after 1am.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, told police he was asleep when the intruders entered his bedroom and assaulted him with bats or similar weapons.

The intruders fled the house empty-handed.

The victim is being treated in hospital for serious head injuries.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

