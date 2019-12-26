Wallan family overwhelmed by community response after devastating house fire

A family of five who lost their home to fire on Christmas eve has thanked the Wallan community for their overwhelming support.

Vivienne Dawson and her husband were waiting for their three children to fall asleep on Christmas eve when they heard a couple of loud bangs.

They quickly discovered a big blaze in their shed.

Thankfully, everybody got out of the house alive.

But they lost everything.

“We are as good as we can be, considering the circumstances,” Ms Dawson told 3AW Drive.

“We’re all safe, so that’s the main thing.”

But it’s lead to an incredible response from the Wallan community, with donations absolutely pouring in.

“I’ve got no idea how I’m going to thank all these people,” Ms Dawson said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive