3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Wangaratta man finds a critically..

Wangaratta man finds a critically endangered species while walking his dog

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Wangaratta man finds a critically endangered species while walking his dog

Image: Will Ford

A Wangaratta man has had a chance encounter with a critically endangered moth.

Will Ford was walking his dog when he spotted a moth he hadn’t seen before.

He took photos and uploaded them to citizen scientist website, iNaturalist, and was shocked at the result.

“The identification came back as a golden sun moth, which I was a bit incredulous about because it’s a critically endangered species,” he told Ross and Russel.

“I sought a bit more information … and the species was confirmed, so it’s a really exciting find!

“There’s only, really, a few populations left around Australia.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332