Wangaratta man finds a critically endangered species while walking his dog

Image: Will Ford

A Wangaratta man has had a chance encounter with a critically endangered moth.

Will Ford was walking his dog when he spotted a moth he hadn’t seen before.

He took photos and uploaded them to citizen scientist website, iNaturalist, and was shocked at the result.

“The identification came back as a golden sun moth, which I was a bit incredulous about because it’s a critically endangered species,” he told Ross and Russel.

“I sought a bit more information … and the species was confirmed, so it’s a really exciting find!

“There’s only, really, a few populations left around Australia.”

