3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Wanted woman, 24, found in beach..

Wanted woman, 24, found in beach scrub after early-morning cop chase

3 hours ago
Macquarie National News

A woman has been arrested after a police pursuit through Melbourne’s south-eastern suburbs this morning.

Police noticed an allegedly stolen vehicle driving erratically in East Bentleigh.

They monitored the car with help of the air wing as it travelled to Sandringham.

Police then initiated a pursuit but driver evaded them, but the car was later found abandoned at a hotel car park on Beach Road.

Following a search of the area police found a woman, 24, in nearby beach scrub.

The woman from Healesville was taken into custody and is currently assisting police with their inquiries.

Macquarie National News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332