Wanted woman, 24, found in beach scrub after early-morning cop chase

A woman has been arrested after a police pursuit through Melbourne’s south-eastern suburbs this morning.

Police noticed an allegedly stolen vehicle driving erratically in East Bentleigh.

They monitored the car with help of the air wing as it travelled to Sandringham.

Police then initiated a pursuit but driver evaded them, but the car was later found abandoned at a hotel car park on Beach Road.

Following a search of the area police found a woman, 24, in nearby beach scrub.

The woman from Healesville was taken into custody and is currently assisting police with their inquiries.