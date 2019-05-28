War of words erupts over ‘disgraceful’ comments about road safety

Victorian treasurer Tim Pallas has hit back at “disgraceful” criticism from opposition leader Michael O’Brien.

Mr O’Brien took aim at government budget cuts to the TAC, suggesting Daniel Andrews was increasing the chance of people being killed on Victorian roads with cuts to breath tests

Mr Pallas said the reduction in tests was linked to the recent fake breath test scandal and transport networks across the state are receiving a huge boost.

“It’s disgraceful,” Mr Pallas said when asked about Mr O’Brien’s comments.

“This government is now investing literally billions of dollars building transport systems that are safer and will get people where they need to go more effectively.

“$27.4 billion for a suburban transport blitz, $3.4 billion to reform and improve the suburban rail network.

“All of these things help but they don’t happen overnight.

“While Michael O’Brien was the treasurer of the state, there was virtually no investment in our transport system and therefore, effectively, the state and people’s safety was being compromised by sub-optimal, ordinary, transport networks.”

