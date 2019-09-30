Advertisement
Warm week starts with a surprising Melbourne weather record
(Photo: Mark Davidson)
Our return to consistently warm weather has started with a surprising record this morning.
Melburnians have woken up to the coldest October morning in more than 30 years.
Most suburban temperatures have hovered around 1-3°.
The CBD dropped to 4.3° this morning, making it the coldest October morning since 1984 and in the coldest 10 mornings so far this year.
But the ‘feels like’ temperatures are even more revealing: 0.2° in the CBD and -2.7° at Melbourne Airport.
But the chilliness won’t last long.
Melbourne’s temperature isn’t expected to dip below 10° again this week.
SIX-DAY MAXIMUMS
- Tuesday: 22°
- Wednesday: 25°
- Thursday: 27°
- Friday: 21°
- Saturday: 27°
- Sunday: 25°