Warning for Australians: Deadly pork disease detected in Indonesia

A deadly disease that could wipe out Australia’s pork industry has been detected in Indonesia.

Indonesia has confirmed African swine fever has been detected in North Sumatra.

The disease kills 80 per cent of the pigs it infects, but isn’t harmful to humans.

The country is now investigating pork livestock deaths in other provinces.

Australia’s Agriculture Minister, Bridget McKenzie, has urged Australians travelling back from Bali and other places in Indonesia to take notice.

She says returning holidayers need to be “extra diligent” about declaring what they’re bringing with them.

(Photo: Qilai Shen/In Pictures via Getty Images Images)