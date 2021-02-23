3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Warning issued after flesh eating..

Warning issued after flesh eating disease discovered in Melbourne’s inner-north

55 mins ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Warning issued after flesh eating disease discovered in Melbourne’s inner-north

A flesh-eating ulcer has made its way to a non-coastal part of Melbourne for the first time.

Cases of the Buruli ulcer have been identified in Essendon, Moonee Ponds and Brunswick.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton issued an alert about the flesh-eating ulcer on Tuesday.

Molecular microbiologist at the University of Melbourne’s Doherty Institute, Professor Tim Stinear, says the first sign is a mosquito bite that doesn’t quite look right.

“First symptoms are often like a mosquito bite that won’t heal,” he told Ross and Russel.

“It’s red, it’s raised, it’s a little bit inflamed.

“If you let this infection go it gets under the skin and the bacteria grow in the subcutaneous fat beneath the skin, so it is a flesh-eating bacteria.”

Professor Stinear says the ulcer may have spread to inland suburbs via possums.

“Possums get this infection as well and it could mean that well-meaning residents or people who have taken it upon their own to move possums around are inadvertently pushing it around Melbourne,” he said.

Press PLAY below for more.

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332