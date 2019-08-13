Woman fighting for life after car and truck collide in Melbourne’s south east

A woman is fighting for life in hospital following a collision in Oakleigh this morning.

The woman’s car crashed into the back of a truck on Warrigal Road at around 4am this morning.

The woman sustained life threatening head injuries and has been taken to The Alfred hospital in a critical condition.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The cause of the collision has not yet been identified.

Warrigal Road has now been reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or with dash cam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au