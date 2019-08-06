Warrnambool family pleads for permission to stay in Australia

A Warrnambool family are making a last ditch plea to be allowed to stay in the country.

The family of four, who came to Australia from Singapore seven years ago, have just fifteen days before they will be deported.

Their visa application has been denied because the father of the family has minor kidney disease.

Now, they are begging David Coleman, Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs, to let them stay.

VCE student Vanisre Rajasegaran has started a change.org petition for her family, which has attracted more than 7,000 signatures in just one day.

“I feel that the people who are genuinely contributing are being penalised,” she told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

Vanisre said her father doesn’t expect any help from the government to deal with his medical condition.

“He’s definitely not a burden,” she said.

“He doesn’t even want to cost anyone from the Commonwealth any money.

“He doesn’t want to have dialysis or a kidney transplant.

“He has even opted out in his will.”

Vanisre, a school captain at Brauer College, has just three months left of high school.

Her eight-year-old brother arrived in Australia when he was just a year old, and knows no other home.

Vanisre’s father works in aged care and her mother works for the local council.

View the petition here.