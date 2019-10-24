Watch Archie The Arsonist in action: Little pup starts house fire

Rumour File confirmed

The Rumour File was this morning told someone set fire to a Ringwood house last week while playing with a jetlighter, forcing the owners have had move out for a month with at least $60,000 worth of damage.

It’s unlikely, though, that anyone will be charged.

Why?

Because the culprit, Archie, is a 10-month-old French Bulldog-Boston Terrier cross.

