Watch Archie The Arsonist in action: Little pup starts house fire

5 hours ago
The Rumour File was this morning told someone set fire to a Ringwood house last week while playing with a jetlighter, forcing the owners have had move out for a month with at least $60,000 worth of damage.

It’s unlikely, though, that anyone will be charged.

Why?

Because the culprit, Archie, is a 10-month-old French Bulldog-Boston Terrier cross.

Ross and John spoke to Archie’s owner, Dee, this morning — click PLAY below to hear more.

