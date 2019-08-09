WATCH: Bizarre scenes as snow falls in Canberra for Friday night footy

Image courtesy of Channel Seven

History has been made at Manuka Oval as it snows falls for the first time in AFL history.

Early in the second term snow began to fall and the players were equally as stunned as the crowd.

The nations capital sits at two degrees, but reports suggest it feels like minus four.

Ironically, it was Clarko’s boys who were left to brave the elements in their short sleeve jumpers, and you couldn’t wipe the smile off the coach’s face.