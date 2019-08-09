Advertisement
WATCH: Bizarre scenes as snow falls in Canberra for Friday night footy
Image courtesy of Channel Seven
History has been made at Manuka Oval as it snows falls for the first time in AFL history.
Early in the second term snow began to fall and the players were equally as stunned as the crowd.
The nations capital sits at two degrees, but reports suggest it feels like minus four.
Amazing scenes in Canberra 🥶#AFLGiantsHawks pic.twitter.com/PI65wl3bLH
— 7AFL (@7AFL) August 9, 2019
Ironically, it was Clarko’s boys who were left to brave the elements in their short sleeve jumpers, and you couldn’t wipe the smile off the coach’s face.
Clarko loves it 😄#AFLGiantsHawks pic.twitter.com/QfJ9uBR0lt
— 7AFL (@7AFL) August 9, 2019