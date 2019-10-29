WATCH | Check out day two of John Stanley’s Perth adventure

John Stanley is exploring Western Australia this week, discovering all that Perth has to offer.

After visiting the quokkas on Rottnest Island and the wineries of the Swan Valley, John thought he’d get up close and personal with Perth itself.

He took a walking tour of the CBD with Two Feet & a Heartbeat, learning all about the city’s magnificent history.

Click PLAY below to check out what John’s been up to on Day 2

John Stanley is in Perth as a guest of Tourism WA