WATCH | John Stanley checks out the world’s largest inner city park… in Perth!

John Stanley is exploring Western Australia this week, discovering all that Perth has to offer.

After visiting the quokkas on Rottnest Island and the wineries of the Swan Valley, John’s next stop was to the world’s largest inner-city park.

Kings Park is bigger than New York’s Central Park and London’s Hyde Park… and it’s just a short stroll from the Perth CBD.

John also popped down to the stunning City Beach, just 15 minutes from the city, for a beautiful seafood lunch at Odyssea.

Click PLAY below to check out what John’s been up to on Day 3

John Stanley is in Perth as a guest of Tourism WA