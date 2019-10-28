WATCH | John Stanley nails the perfect quokka selfie

John Stanley is exploring Western Australia this week, discovering all that Perth has to offer.

First stop was the idyllic summer playground, Rottnest Island, where John’s main mission was to capture the famous quokka selfie.

Afterwards, he went on the adrenaline-filled Rottnest Express Adventure Boat Tour, where a humpback whale mother and calf made a cameo appearance.

Then it was off to the Discovery Rottnest Island glamping accommodation at Pinkys Beach – the same place Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon stayed earlier this year.

John left the island in style, taking a helicopter ride to the Swan Valley.

The food and wine mecca is unlike any other on earth, situated just a 25-minute drive from Perth’s CBD.

And boy did he take advantage of it with an afternoon jam-packed full of adult fun:

Coffee tasting at the Yahava Koffee Works

Chocolate and wine masterclass at the Coward and Black Providore

Lunch and wine tasting at Sandalford Wines

For more information about what to do in Perth, CLICK HERE

John Stanley is in Perth as a guest of Tourism WA.