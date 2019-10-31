WATCH | John Stanley tours Optus Stadium before finding Australia’s biggest pub

John Stanley is exploring Western Australia this week, discovering all that Perth has to offer.

After visiting Rottnest Island, the Swan Valley, Kings Park and City Beach, John’s next stop was to Perth’s brand new Optus Stadium.

John takes you on a VIP tour of the impressive stadium before finishing the day with lunch at Australia’s biggest pub!

Click PLAY below to check it out

CLICK HERE for more info about what’s on in Perth

John Stanley is in Perth as a guest of Tourism WA