Water warning issued for ALL Melbourne beaches

With weather set to warm up this weekend, beachgoers have been warned of poor water quality at Melbourne’s beaches.

A poor water quality warning is in place for all beaches from Frankston to Werribee South.

Water quality on the Mornington Peninsula (past Frankston), Geelong, Portarlington, Queenscliff and St Leonards is fair.

It comes after heavy rainfall during the week led to stormwater pollution.

EPA senior applied scientist, Leon Metzeling, says Melburnians should avoid swimming.

“It’s not good water quality at the moment and we advise people to avoid swimming,” he told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

Mr Metzeling says water quality at some beaches will recover soon, but others may take longer.

“Some of them will recover probably more quickly .. the ones that are further away from drains and river mouths,” he said.

