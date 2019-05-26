‘We all have to change’: Gendered violence advocate calls for action after another woman is killed 

An advocate against gendered violence has called for a drastic attitude change following the killing of 25-year-old Courtney Herron in Parkville.

Patty Kinnersly, chief executive of Our Watch, an organisation working towards ending violence against women and their children, said there is a cultural gendered violence problem in Australia.

“We have a cultural issue going on around women and respect for women,” she told 3AW’s Ross and John.

Ms Kinnersley said men are the perpetrators of most incidents of violence against women.

“Courtney may be the 20th woman this year murdered at the hands of man.

“We all have to take responsibility, but we do acknowledge that most perpetrators are men,” she said.

Her statement echoes one made by Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius, who said on Saturday “this is about men’s behaviour, it’s not about women’s behaviour”.

“We’re the fair go country. we want everyone to live happily and well. This is not what’s happening for women, so we know that we all have to do a little bit more work towards creating gender equitable and respectful environments.”

Ms Kinnersley said everyone needs to change their behaviour to address violence against women and children.

“All of us can do something in our work or sport or education environment,” she said.

“We all have to change our language and our behaviours in everything we do.”

