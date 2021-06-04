‘We are broken’: Melbourne’s iconic food scene ‘on its knees’

The owner of a popular CBD restaurant says Melbourne’s iconic food and bar industry is “on its knees” due to yet another lockdown.

And Caterina Borsato, from Caterina’s Cucina e Bar, said it was wrong for people to assume those in the industry were being purely driven by money.

“We have staff in very dark places,” she told Tom Elliott.

“We are broken.”

Ms Borsato said hospitality workers were often students or those in between jobs, which made them particularly vulnerable to the financial damage caused by lockdown.

