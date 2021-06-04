3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘We are broken’: Melbourne’s..

‘We are broken’: Melbourne’s iconic food scene ‘on its knees’

1 hour ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for ‘We are broken’: Melbourne’s iconic food scene ‘on its knees’

The owner of a popular CBD restaurant says Melbourne’s iconic food and bar industry is “on its knees” due to yet another lockdown.

And Caterina Borsato, from Caterina’s Cucina e Bar, said it was wrong for people to assume those in the industry were being purely driven by money.

“We have staff in very dark places,” she told Tom Elliott.

“We are broken.”

Ms Borsato said hospitality workers were often students or those in between jobs, which made them particularly vulnerable to the financial damage caused by lockdown.

Press PLAY below to hear her emotional chat with Tom Elliott

Picture by Getty iStock

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332