‘We are essential’: Gyms push to be re-classified under COVID-19 rules

Fitness Australia has started a legislative petition, calling on the government to re-classify gyms as “essential” and implement a COVID-19 safety plan to get them back open.

Josh Woodford, from Anytime Fitness, told 3AW Drive the gym was vital to the mental and physical health of Victorians.

“We are an essential service,” Mr Woodford said.

“We are here to look after the mental health of Victorians.

“A lot of people go to the gym to look good, but the vast majority go to feel good.”

The petition already has 4500 signatures.

