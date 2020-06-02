3AW
‘We are open for business’ – and it’s DEFINITELY snowing!

8 hours ago
3aw news

Ski season is on our doorstep and alpine businesses want you to know they’re open for business.

And there’s definitely snow!

But anybody planning a trip to the alps when the season commences on June 22 is being given one major piece of advice.

Book.

“This year will look very different,” Bess Nolan-Cook, CEO of Tourism North East, told Heidi Murphy.

“Be prepared before leaving home.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

Local operators, like Rob from George’s Ski Hire, are hopeful they won’t be too badly impacted by the delayed start.

They’ve set out special COVID-19 protocols to keep snow-goers as safe as possible.

He spoke with Tony Jones on Tuesday.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

News
