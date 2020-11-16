We are struggling to find staff says Landscaper
Australia’s unemployment rate rose during the pandemic with many Aussies struggling to find work.
However a caller to the 3AW Mornings on Monday put a call out for workers.
Matthew, owns a landscaping business, told Neil Mitchell they’re struggling to find staff.
“We have been advertising for the last four weeks and we have barely had a rise,” he said.
“We normally have 150 to 200 applications in a week and we have only had 26 in the last three weeks.
“We are advertising through three different platforms.
“Other people in my industry are really struggling to find staff.”
