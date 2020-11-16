3AW
We are struggling to find staff says Landscaper

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Australia’s unemployment rate rose during the pandemic with many Aussies struggling to find work.

However a caller to the 3AW Mornings on Monday put a call out for workers.

Matthew, owns a landscaping business, told Neil Mitchell they’re struggling to find staff.

“We have been advertising for the last four weeks and we have barely had a rise,” he said.

“We normally have 150 to 200 applications in a week and we have only had 26 in the last three weeks.

“We are advertising through three different platforms.

“Other people in my industry are really struggling to find staff.”

