“We aren’t executing our skills good enough…” Todd Goldstein

North Melbourne ruckman Todd Goldstein joined the 3AW footy team to discuss their 58 point loss to Essendon.

Goldstein was blunt in his assessment of the game.

“The football we’re playing at the moment hasn’t been good enough.”

“A lot of the shots we were missing weren’t deep in the pocket, they were very get able shots…”

Goldstein believes that the Roos need to go back to basics and get the fundamentals right before they try the low percentage plays.

