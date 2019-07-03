‘We aren’t the states’ ATM’: Minister slams states for failing to save construction industry

The Minister for Industry, Science and Technology says states and territories have refused to work together on a national approach to save the construction industry.

Following structural issues with the Opal and Mascot towers, there are fears insurers will no longer provide protection within the building industry.

Surveyors, certifiers and architects are struggling to get professional indemnity insurance as insurers are exiting the market or raising premiums.

Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Karen Andrews tells Ross Greenwood both the insurers and the states are to blame.

“What I want to do is work with the states and territories to deliver an outcome that is nationally consistent.

“Unfortunately, thus far, the state and territories have been reluctant to look at a national approach to what is a building crisis.

“We aren’t the states ATM. Basically, this is an issue that the states and territories are entirely responsible for, it is a compliance and enforcement issue with their own regulations.

“Quite frankly, it’s not the Commonwealth’s role to clean up the mess that the states have created.”

