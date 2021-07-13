‘We deserved better’: Neil Mitchell takes aim at Scott Morrison over lockdown support inequality

The federal government yesterday unveiled a new support package, worth a billion dollars per fortnight, for Sydney households and businesses.

Victorians did not have access to the same federal government package during the 20 weeks of hard lockdown they have endured since the pandemic began, and the federal and state governments have been trading fiery barbs over the package.

It’s left Neil Mitchell questioning whether Victorians have been “dudded”.

“It looks, to me, as if there is quite some weight behind this claim that the Prime Minister has become the Prime Minister for Sydney,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“Good luck to the people in NSW, heaven knows they need it — but so did we!

“We spent about 28 weeks since it all started in some sort of restrictions, 20 weeks in Victoria in hard lockdown.

“We deserved better treatment.

“There is more money for NSW, there’s more money for business, there’s more money for sole traders. There was next to no money for business in the lockdown here, the most recent one.”

The 3AW Mornings host also called for both Scott Morrison and Daniel Andrews to stop “throwing barbs at each other”.

“Stop playing politics, lead the damn country, both of you!,” he said.

“Take your eyes off the election and start to think about the real people who are suffering.”

Herald Sun business commentator Terry McCrann says “NSW is clearly getting a better deal”.

“It looks as if the deal was particularly structured so that they could pretend that NSW isn’t getting a better deal,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“The extra payments kick in after three weeks … funny about the fact that our lockdown ended after three weeks. Is that entirely coincidental?”

