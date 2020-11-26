We did it! Victoria has officially eliminated COVID-19

Victoria has eliminated COVID-19.

Today the state recorded a 28th consecutive day without a new case or death, and with no remaining mystery cases, meeting the official definition of eradication.

The 28-day eradication definition is two incubation periods.

Victoria’s commander of testing, Jeroen Weimar, says it’s an important milestone, but we can’t rest on our laurels.

“This is congratulations for the whole Victorian community,” he told Ross and Russel.

“The job now, certainly for those of us in the health team, is we’ve got to keep it here.

“The rest of the world is still on fire with coronavirus so we have to continue to be vigilant.”

But health experts have warned elimination isn’t forever, and the risk will re-emerge when travellers fly in from overseas.

The Premier is yet to detail the state’s new returning traveller protocols, with international passengers set to start arriving in Melbourne on December 7.

Press PLAY below for more.