‘We don’t need this confusion’: Neil Mitchell’s message to Australian leaders

Australia’s leaders are sending mixed messages and it’s causing unnecessary panic, Neil Mitchell says.

“I would just really like the premiers and the federal government to get more on the same page,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“We do not need this level of confusion and the more you tell people things are going to happen and then they don’t happen, the more they’ll think you’re crying wolf.

“We’ve had 16 hours of confusion now.

“Yesterday, Daniel Andrews said there would be a shutdown of all ‘non-essential activity’ in Victoria. That led to panic, some panic buying I’m told.”

This morning, the Premier clarified that only pubs, clubs, restaurants, gyms, cinemas, places of worship, weddings and funerals in Victoria will be impacted by today’s mandatory shutdowns.

Other services many Victorians expected would be impacted, including retail, shopping centres, construction sites and hairdressers, will remain open.

“That may well be the sensible thing to do, but it’s not what we need,” Neil said.

“We don’t need this confusion, we don’t need mixed messages and we’ve been getting them.”

Press PLAY below for more.