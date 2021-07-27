3AW
‘We have a problem’: Concerns raised over interstate trucks entering Victoria without permits

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for ‘We have a problem’: Concerns raised over interstate trucks entering Victoria without permits

There are fears truck drivers are crossing Victoria’s border without permits, and in breach of testing requirements, fuelling concern that interstate trucks will spark another COVID-19 outbreak in Victoria.

Interstate truck drivers have told Neil Mitchell some drivers are flouting the rules.

The Victorian Transport Association has told The Age there are between 15,000 and 19,000 trucks entering Victoria every day, and a Victorian government spokesperson told the newspaper there are 9800 valid freight permit holders.

The Victorian Transport Association CEO, Peter Anderson, says while the situation isn’t out of control, “we have a problem that we’ve got to check”.

“What we don’t want is another outbreak, as we had, from somebody coming from interstate who doesn’t quite know all the rules,” he told Neil Mitchell.

There’s currently no hard border with NSW, but random permit checkpoints are operating.

Under the current freight permit system, interstate truck drivers travelling in Victoria must get a COVID-19 test every three days.

Mr Anderson says introducing at-home rapid COVID-19 testing would reduce the strain on drivers who are battling fatigue and having to join long queues.

Neil Mitchell
News
